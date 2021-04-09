Jason Weigandt takes an extended walk and talk to preview Monster Energy Supercross in Atlanta. This track is more than twice as long as a regular supercross! Also, a chat with Director of Supercross Mike Muye reveals the info behind the big build.

The Weege Show Supercross Preview is presented by the Honda Talon Sport Side-by-Side. It would be one heck of a ride to take a Talon out on this big supercross track. Or even the full speedway. Or even over where they dug out all the dirt for the track! With huge wheel travel and 1000cc of power, life's better side-by-side in a Honda Talon, no matter where you drive it.