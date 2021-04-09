When Atlanta Motor Speedway joins the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship later this week, it will become the second "non-stadium" setting on the schedule this year, joining the iconic Daytona International Speedway as a raceway host. Interestingly, the facility did host the 1978 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships, on a track built by Gary Bailey and with the event promoted by Bill West. (Coincidentally, the winner of the 250 class that day was David Bailey on a Bultaco.)

Over the years, several other non-traditional venues have hosted some kind of professional motocross racing. For this week's List, here's a look at some of those past races that weren't in stadiums, nor on traditional motocross tracks.

Talladega had a 250/500 National in 1972 and an AMA Supercross in 1984.

Charlotte Motor Speedway had AMA Supercross on the infield, and then MXGP out on dirt track.

Pocono International Raceway in New York had an AMA National in 1973.