Racer X Films: Pro Motocross Prep at Glen Helen
April 9, 2021 1:00pm | by: Simon Cudby & Spencer Owens
Come along as we get a glimpse of Pro Motocross preparations in full swing at Glen Helen Raceway from April 8th. We spotted Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Austin Forkner, Team Green's Gavin Towers and Jett Reynolds, Thor/Kawasaki Canada's Darian Sanayei and Marshal Weltin, Red Bull KTM's Max Vohland, Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence and bike tester Trey Canard, Bar X/Chaparral/Ecstar Suzuki's Preston Killroy and Dilan Schwartz, Jacob Hayes on a KTM, and Jeff Walker all spinning laps in San Bernardino.
