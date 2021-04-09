It's been quite a while since we saw any racing in this 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and we thought your Friday could use a little refresher on what happened last time out. We look back at the wild 450SX main event from Arlington 3 which was now nearly three weeks ago as a reminder as to where the championship picture lies coming into these last five rounds.

We also look at the 250SX class where Justin Cooper finally got a good start that he used for his third career win while Garrett Marchbanks and Hunter Lawrence had some wild rides. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

*Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

