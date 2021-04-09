On a week without races, some of our staff put in some seat time of their own. Check out this recap from some of our Racer X riders.

Jason Thomas and Steve Matthes | Track: Western Raceway in White Hills, Arizona

jason Thomas: After a very lengthy break, I went riding on Tuesday! I was in Vegas for the PulpMX Show on Monday night, promoting the release of FLY Racing’s Kinetic Mesh line this weekend. To make the most of the trip, Kris Keefer was nice enough to bring up my loaner Honda CRF450WE. Kris has been absolutely hammering me about getting back on the proverbial horse and after lengthy negotiations over which brand he was steering me towards, we landed on the all-new Honda Works Edition. Unfortunately, Kris had testing duties with none other than American Honda so he was unable to join Steve and I, but I was still very excited to turn a few laps.

Tuesday morning, Steve and I made the hour drive to Western Raceway which is just across the Arizona border. They were nice enough to water and groom the track and for those who haven’t ridden in the desert very often, water is almost mandatory. The windy conditions weren’t helping much (gusts to 40) but we were still able to put in a few motos. I was more interested in trying out the 2021 Honda than I was worried about going fast. I wasn’t the biggest fan of recent Honda models as they felt unstable and a little twitchy for my liking. I am a fan of predictability and stability and am willing to compromise on cornering capability to accomplish that. Thankfully, this 2021 450WE is a change towards my liking and will make for a very fun summer of riding in Idaho. I felt fairly comfortable right away and turned my attention towards working some of the rust off my skill set (or lack thereof).

Since my flight was on Tuesday afternoon, we were up against the clock and had to head back to Vegas before too long. In all honesty, though, I was approaching a point where I wouldn’t be able to move on Wednesday if I rode too much more, anyway. I know from experience that it’s best to slowly wade back into the riding waters and Tuesday was a great first step! It’s easy to forget how much fun riding is. Thanks to Kris, Jason at Western Raceway, and Steve for getting me back out there. I can’t wait to get that bike to Boise and get back into the flow! Life is better on motorcycles.