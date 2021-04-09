The 13th round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, April 10, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and NBC will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
- Supercross
Atlanta 1 (West)Saturday, April 10
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2021 Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|108
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|106
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|102
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|93
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|93
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|275
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|260
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|234
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|214
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|183
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|166
|2
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|158
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|138
|4
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|128
|5
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|103
2021 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen
Episode 2 | 450 Contenders
Episode 3 | Next Generation
Episode 4 | The Team Players
Episode 5 | The 250SX Class
General
Atlanta 1 Supercross
Atlanta 1 Supercross Race Center
Atlanta 1 250SX West Entry List
Atlanta Motor Speedway
1500 Tara Pl
Hampton, GA 30228
Practice & Qualifying — 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT
Get tickets to the Atlanta 1 Supercross.
Atlanta 1 Supercross Race Day Schedule
Saturday, April 10, 2021
UPDATE (FRIDAY, APRIL 9):
The following is a weather-revised schedule.
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Hampton, Georgia.