Camp Coker Bullet
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jonathan Girroir
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
FLY Racing Launches 2021.5 Kinetic Mesh Gear

April 9, 2021 2:00pm | by:

Welcome Mesh 2021! Integrated dual-mesh construction allows massive airflow and filters out dirt without sacrificing durability. Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and multi-directional stretch-rib panels for flexibility are just a few things that make the Kinetic Mesh racewear a must have.

Visit your local FLY dealer to score your kit for summer!

Jersey

Sizes: Youth Small - 2X Large
Colors: Black/White - Blue/Black - Red/White/Blue - Stone/Khaki/Black - Rockstar
$38.95 MSRP

Performance

  • Tagless comfort-stretch collar
  • Relaxed shorty elastic sleeve cuffs

Construction

  • Integrated dual-mesh construction allow massive airflow and filters out dirt
  • Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit
  • Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in

FIT

  • Standard fit: not too tight, not too loose
Pants

Sizes: 22 - 40
Colors: Black/White - Blue/Black - Red/White/Blue - Stone/Khaki/Black - Rockstar
$119.95 MSRP

Performance

  • Comfort mesh liner helps with comfort and ventilation
  • Multi-directional stretch rip-stop panels for flexibility
  • Internal pocket inside the waistband

Construction

  • Ultra-durable multi-panel 900D construction with laser-cut perforations for advanced ventilation
  • Leather heat shield panels with DuPont™ Kevlar® stitching
  • Soft-flex protective rubber badging creates massive vents for airflow

FIT

  • Ergonomically pre-shaped knee works with most guards
  • Full-floating seat surrounded by stretch rip-stop material moves with your body
  • Ratcheting closure with zipper lock system keeps pants closed and secure
  • FLY’s unique Adaptive Waist System (AWS) provides a custom fit
Visit https://www.flyracing.com for more information.

