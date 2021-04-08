Read Now: Why 250SX Has Regions, The 1975 Dallas SX, Red Bull Day in the Dirt & Much More!
Inside the June issue of Racer X magazine
Examining the benefits of the East-West split in AMA Supercross. MC, RC, Reedy and more go car racing. The 1975 AMA/Yamaha Super Series of Stadium Motocross opener in Dallas. A Day in the Dirt Down South makes its triumphant return. These features and much more in the June issue of Racer X magazine.
Two years ago, Cameron McAdoo was out of work and driving Christian Craig’s motor home. This March, the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider took his first professional win at the Daytona Supercross—and the West Region points leader’s red plate.
Divide and Conquer
In a top-heavy individual motorsport, the split 250SX season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross offers jobs and opportunities for many.
Opening Night In Dallas
Forty-six years ago, Texas Stadium near Dallas opened the 1975 AMA/Yamaha Super Series of Stadium Motocross—a much different gathering than the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross tripleheader that just took place in nearby Arlington.
A Year in the Dirt Down South
One year after the original Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South fell victim to the world shutting down, the Florida race came back like gangbusters for a much bigger and better a-go-go.
Social Klub
MotoCar Fite Klub brought some legends out for some driving, and some talking.