Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Read Now: Why 250SX Has Regions, The 1975 Dallas SX, Red Bull Day in the Dirt & Much More!

April 8, 2021 2:00pm

April 8, 2021 2:00pm

The June issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Subscribe to the print and/or award-winning digital edition today. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login and read the issue in full right now.

Inside the June issue of Racer X magazine

Examining the benefits of the East-West split in AMA Supercross. MC, RC, Reedy and more go car racing. The 1975 AMA/Yamaha Super Series of Stadium Motocross opener in Dallas. A Day in the Dirt Down South makes its triumphant return. These features and much more in the June issue of Racer X magazine.

Two years ago, Cameron McAdoo was out of work and driving Christian Craig’s motor home. This March, the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider took his first professional win at the Daytona Supercross—and the West Region points leader’s red plate.
Divide and Conquer

In a top-heavy individual motorsport, the split 250SX season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross offers jobs and opportunities for many.

Opening Night In Dallas

Forty-six years ago, Texas Stadium near Dallas opened the 1975 AMA/Yamaha Super Series of Stadium Motocross—a much different gathering than the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross tripleheader that just took place in nearby Arlington.

A Year in the Dirt Down South

One year after the original Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South fell victim to the world shutting down, the Florida race came back like gangbusters for a much bigger and better a-go-go.

Social Klub

MotoCar Fite Klub brought some legends out for some driving, and some talking.

