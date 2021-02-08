Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast Ep. #187 – Indianapolis 3 SX Review
Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast is part of the Racer X Podcast Network. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.
This week Daniel Blair, Hobo Nick, and Producer Joe talk about round six of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport and sometimes it goes off the rails.
Racer X Illustrated Supercross Magazine
The April 2021 Issue
Inside the April issue: Extended residencies became a must during coronavirus lockdown, but do they have a future in Monster Energy Supercross? GasGas is the latest new brand to enter AMA competition—and it was quite an entry. While it may be headed by a former Baltimore police officer, SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki keeps things loose and fun in the pits. And Gary Jones talks about hishistoric career as America’s first motocross champion. These features and much more in the April issue of Racer X magazine.