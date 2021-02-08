We’re done with the three races in Indy and plenty to talk about tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Racer X’s Kellen Brauer to help break everything down.

SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda rider Vince Friese will be on the show to talk about the incident with him and Justin Barcia, how his Indy 3 went, his season so far, and more.

Privateer Kevin Moranz has been one of those riders on the 250SX East Region that is putting together some great finishes. Moranz has a unique program going with his sponsors and we’ll have him on tonight to talk about that, his season, and more.

We have a new co-host on the Race Day Live broadcast and it’s Dan Hubbard, who has been the SX floor announcer the past couple of years. We’ll have Dan on tonight to talk about the new role, his history in SX, what his thoughts are for the opening rounds of SX, and more

Our buddy Randy Richardson will call in tonight to talk about some big news in the Michelin world, what’s been going on with him, his Yard of the Month award, and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you'll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST and we'll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching PulpMX Show and listen live on the PulpMX App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the PulpMX App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

