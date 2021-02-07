Roczen may now only have to worry about Webb’s attack for this title, because a late-race incident proved very costly to Barcia and Tomac’s championship hopes. Barcia was still close to Webb when he got tangled with lapped rider Vince Friese with about two laps to go. Barcia went down and Tomac had nowhere to go, so he got collected as well. It was a heartbreaker for Barcia, who was not hurt but shaken up, and dropped from third to 19th. Tomac was in fourth, got up in fifth, but ended up seventh. That’s a huge points loss for the two contenders, which means more upside for Roczen’s title bid.

Barcia said he and his Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas team had thrown a lot of changes at his motorcycle, and it worked. He was definitely more competitive with Roczen on this night compared to Tuesday. Yet, on Tuesday he finished second, and here he finished 19th due to the crash with Friese.

“The day was going good, I had my best qualifying position with fifth and I felt like we got the bike working really well and I felt really comfortable out there,” said Barcia in a team statement. “The Main Event was going good, I was battling for the podium and unfortunately had a lapper come across on me and take me out and that’s pretty much how the night ended. It’s pretty disappointing but onto the next one.”

The racing Gods owed one to Marvin Musquin, who has been fast but luckless all year. In three-straight races Musquin found himself down on the ground and in 22nd place on the first lap. This time he picked his way through patiently, and when Barcia and Tomac went down, he inherited a podium, his second of the season.

“My goal tonight was to stay on two wheels and be more patient,” said Musquin. “The last two or three rounds have been super frustrating to me. I’ve been very aggressive trying to make it happen in the first lap, and ended up going down to dead last and had to come back. Tonight I was maybe too patient, I lost a few spots in the first lap, but after that I was able to pass Adam [Cianciarulo] and Malcolm [Stewart]. I was a fifth-place guy tonight but it’s racing and the two guys in front of me went down and I got third. Feels good to be on the podium, but fifth place was my place tonight.”

Malcolm Stewart was in a battle with Musquin and Cianciarulo for most of the main. He outlasted Cianciarulo, but Musquin got him. The fourth ties Stewart’s career best. For a rider once known for heat race flash but questionable staying power, Stewart has rounded into a solid, consistent force in the field, and a podium is well within reach.

“The podium is right there, Marvin got me with about three minutes to go,” said Stewart, of Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha. “Overall I felt really good, the whole Star Racing Yamaha team, this is a career best for me, we’re right there, that podium is right on the edge.”

Cianciarulo continues to show starts and early-race speed. He led the field into turn one of the main, but was positioned slightly outside due to a bad gate pick and fifth-place finish in his heat race. This allowed Barcia to get inside of him, and they bumped, allowing Roczen to immediately shoot into the lead. Cianciarulo ran fourth early, was passed by his teammate Tomac, and then hung tough for awhile before yielding to Musquin and Stewart. After Barcia and Tomac went down, though, Cianciarulo finished fifth.