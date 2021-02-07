FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

Weege, JT, and I try to cover everything from the Indianapolis 3 SX including the Vince Friese “incident” with Justin Barcia, Ken Roczen’s perfection, and Christian Craig being back on the top step of the podium! We also talk about Colt Nichols' crash, the lappers, Snapper, and more.

Listen to the Indianapolis 3 review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.