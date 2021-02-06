The three-race Indy Monster Energy Supercross tilt was sure to eliminate some title contenders, but we didn't expect just one rider to make a break. Ken Roczen is threatening a takeover with back-to-back wins, but, he has a history of hot starts that didn't result in 450SX titles. Is Kenny truly a different athlete now? Can he hold it to the end? Jason Weigandt digs in here to try to figure out what's changed, and if it can last.

