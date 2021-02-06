Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the sixth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Our man Jason Thomas, who has over 150 starts as a pro in AMA Supercross, is on the ground at Indy. Here's what he had to say this morning. Take it away, JT!
JT's track report:
Round 6 marks the end of the Indy residency. By far the most “jumpy” of the three, it also boasts the firmest dirt we have seen so far. That should help provide a more predictable surface for the main events but could also make cornering a bit more tricky. It’s certainly the most interesting layout we have seen, featuring four distinct rhythm sections. The jumps aren’t overly tall or steep but there are a few different ways to approach them. With the first two Indy rounds being a bit more straight forward, look for riders to explore a few bigger options today.
There is only one short whoops section, putting a smile on the face of riders like Marvin Musquin and Cooper Webb. With the entry being immediately out of a tight corner, speed won’t really be a factor. Most riders will jump in and jump out by main event time, also a nice coup for Musquin and Webb, as well as a rider like Zach Osborne. These riders all excel at jumping whoops.
Overall, I think this track will be the best of the three. The ruts won’t be such a factor and the track will reward a thoughtful approach. With so many rhythm sections and bowl berms, we may see an uptick in passing, too. Starts will still be a powerful determining factor but hopefully the track will allow some movement throughout the field regardless of track position on the first lap. We are about to get going for the first practices, roll on Indy 3!

Thanks, JT. As for the series, Ken Roczen is rocking with two-straight wins and hopes for the Indy sweep tonight. Same thing in the 250 class for Colt Nichols. It's up to a host of riders to stem that momentum right now. Check out 10 Things to Watch for more storylines.
Jason Anderson is back on track today after dislocating his finger on Tuesday. Honda's Jett Lawrence is making his return to action after several hard crashes stopped him from racing on Tuesday. Suzuki's John Short went down in the first turn of the 250 main and didn't complete the race, he's also back in action tonight.
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|122
|2
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|111
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|97
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|96
|5
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|84
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|112
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|99
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|98
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|92
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|87
Free Practice
Bobby Piazza was fastest in the 250 B group. Bobby was just short of the main event on Tuesday, and that led to quite the drama when Jett Lawrence qualified but elected to not race and Bobby didn't get his spot. There aren't provisional start spots in the AMA rulebook, so the fifth rider in the LCQ doesn't get in if someone else in the main chooses not to race. Mitchell Oldenburg did get to race the main without qualifying though...it was a complicated story and we covered the whole saga. All we're really trying to say here is that Piazza might just make the main event tonight.
In 250 A, Christian Craig won the “fake start” and was the first rider on track. Michael Mosiman went to the top of the lap charts quickly, though. Craig logged a fast lap late but Mosiman remained on top. Then it was Nichols, Oldenburg, Osby Moranz, Lawrence, Hand and Harlan. Lawrence, probably in pain, did not finish that session.
Colt Nichols was experimenting with a 3-onto-table leap that could be tough for 250s to do. Nichols got it, we’ll see what the 450 riders do next.
Justin Barcia won the “fake start” and led the pack onto the track. Zach Osborne has had speed this year, and he jumped to the top of the lap charts early in this one. Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, Malcolm Stewart and Cooper Webb popped up next as the early top five. In his fourth lap, Tomac dipped under the 50-second mark and took over the top spot.
Then the times started dropping in a hurry as riders got the track dialed. Adam Cianciarulo went to the top with a 48.6, just ahead of Musquin, then Cooper Webb, normally not so quick this early in the day, took the top spot with an impressive 48.1. Tomac then clocked a 48.2 to move to second-quickest.
Freddie Noren and Justin Starling exchanged top times throughout the 450 B session, and Noren ended up on top. Alex Ray and Adam Enticknap battled over third, Enticknap ended up with the nod, with Carlen Gardner fifth.