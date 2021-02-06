Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Articles
450SX Combined Qualifying
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX East Heat 2
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Devin Simonson
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 1
Sat Feb 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 20
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 2
Sat Feb 20
Articles
Full Schedule

Mosiman (Hand) Out for Indy 3

February 6, 2021 7:00pm | by:
Mosiman (Hand) Out for Indy 3

The hits keep coming in 250SX East, as Michael Mosiman just went from potential first-time race winner to a date with a hand surgeon following a late crash in practice today. The crashed happened so late that most didn't even notice it, as Mosiman clocked the third-fastest time in the final practice session today. It turns out he crashed late, broke his hand in three places, and now is headed for surgery.

"Just a stupid move at the end of the last practice, I qualified third, was riding great, I was looking to get my first win, hopefully tonight," he said in an Instagram post.

Mosiman was on the gas lately, leading several laps at the previous round before running into a lapped rider. He ultimately finished the race in third, and showed speed today, running at the top of the lap time charts several times throughout the day.

"Gutted," said Mosiman.

Align Media

The 250SX East division has been ravaged by injury already, and now Mosiman joins the list of factory riders on the sidelines. 

Through the first five rounds, Mosiman (97 points) sits in third in the 250SX East Region standings behind the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing duo of Colt Nichols (122 points) and Christian Craig (111 points). 

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now