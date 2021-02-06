Turnaround Time

Vince Friese has never been included in preseason title talk, nor is he considered a podium contender, but he's also a skilled rider, and is certainly better than his results have shown thus far. Need proof? In the first five races he's gone 16,15,19,17, and 19 for an average finish of 17.2. You'd have to go back to 2016 for a worse starting average from Friese, and that was the year he didn't qualify for round one following his dustup with Weston Peick. Friese is better than the scoresheet shows right now, and sooner or later it's going to show. -Hansel

Learning Curve

When Dylan Ferrandis took second place in just his second ever 450SX race it sure looked like dominance he had in the 250SX class just might have some carryover in the premier class. However, since then Ferrandis has gone 12, 6, and 9. Those are solid finishes, but after getting on the box so early in his 450SX campaign, they're probably not what Ferrandis is aiming for. Will he get back on the podium at Indy 3? -Hansel

Opportunity Knocks

The 250SX East Region is decimated by injuries. This is the chance of a lifetime for privateers! Grant Harlan finished fifth on Tuesday. Fifth! Yeah, he was a lap down, but for the rest of his life, he can tell people he raced Monster Energy AMA Supercross and got a top five. Hey, for a lot of privateers, even a top-ten would be amazing, and this is their chance to get it. In a chaotic season, which non-household-name will get into the single digits? – Jason Weigandt

Try, Try, Try Again

Here’s what we wrote about Marvin Musquin before Indianapolis 2: “The law of averages says Marvin Musquin can’t end up at the back of the pack on the first lap of every race, but, it still keeps happening. Well, it happened again! Marvin started Indy 2 in about fifth (after winning his heat race) but tagged Aaron Plessinger on the first lap and went all the way back. He later tangled with a downed Justin Brayton. Marvin has been on the ground at every race except the opener, when he scored a podium.” So, now we repeat one other piece from last week: Again, his luck has to turn eventually, right? –Weigandt