Kris Keefer explains how to use the myKTM app and adjust various settings to improve your riding feel with KTM motorcycles with the KTM Connectivity Unit. It comes standard on the 2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition model. Take a look at the settings available, Keefer's suggestions, and how to get your bike dialed in to suit your own riding style. Oh, and Keefer would really like it if someone made a bracket to put this thing behind the number plate!

Connectivity Unit Kit