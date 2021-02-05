Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Jo Shimoda
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Supercross
Orlando 1
Sat Feb 13
Racer X Garage: KTM Connectivity Unit

February 5, 2021 1:00pm | by: , &

Kris Keefer explains how to use the myKTM app and adjust various settings to improve your riding feel with KTM motorcycles with the KTM Connectivity Unit. It comes standard on the 2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition model. Take a look at the settings available, Keefer's suggestions, and how to get your bike dialed in to suit your own riding style. Oh, and Keefer would really like it if someone made a bracket to put this thing behind the number plate!

Connectivity Unit Kit

