We’re down two races here in Indy and one to go. Can we stop calling these things “residencies” by the way? We’re in these cites for three shows and I’ve never heard of a band in the concert calling three shows a “residency.” Let’s just move on from that idea, okay?

On to the race!

Mitchell Oldenburg crashed due to a bike problem in his 250 heat race. When Oldenburg came up for the 250 LCQ, he was denied a chance to line up because, according to the team, the AMA thought the team was using another bike. The frame stickers didn’t match. Seems the team had changed out the sticker at Indy 1 and the AMA hadn’t recorded it so his frame number and frame sticker didn’t match. So, they didn’t let him race the LCQ. The team insisted they only changed the motor and not the frame, but the AMA wasn’t buying it. So Oldenburg didn’t make the main.

AH HA! But he did make the main! The team then brought an AMA official over to their pit to show them the busted motor, no longer in the bike. They had not swapped frames, they had just put a new motor in the existing frame. Meanwhile, the team also had video of the engine swap, and was able to explain that the new tech sticker on the frame had not been recorded properly.

Then the AMA, upon seeing that the team only changed a motor and realizing they made a gaffe, somehow saw fit to give Oldenburg the 23rd spot in the main! I’ve never seen anything like this. Why they didn’t just trust the team in the first place, let Mitchell race the LCQ anyway and then after that have the team prove they were legal. If the team was wrong, at that point you just DQ him. But if they’re right, he’s in the main correctly. This is the AMA being the AMA.