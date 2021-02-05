Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Jo Shimoda
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Supercross
Orlando 1
Sat Feb 13
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Indianapolis 3 Preview Podcast

February 5, 2021 11:00am
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the sixth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and give us their locks of the week for the Indianapolis 3 Supercross.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Indianapolis 3 preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Indianapolis 2 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Grant Harlan (5th in the main event) | 52 points
Jeremy Hand (6th in the main event) | 52 points
Logan Karnow (9th in the main event) | 52 points
Wilson Fleming (11th in the main event) | 52 points
Lane Shaw (12th in the main event) | 52 points
Devin Harriman (13th in the main event) | 52 points
Lorenzo Camporese (14th in the main event) | 52 points
Curren Thurman (15th in the main event) | 52 points

[52 is the max score a rider can gain on any weekend]

450SX Class

Carlen Gardner  (18th in the main event) | 42 points

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

The April 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now