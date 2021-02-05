The sixth round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, February 6, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TV | Online Schedule
- Supercross
Indianapolis 3 (East)Saturday, February 6
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2021 Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|112
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|99
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|98
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|92
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|87
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|122
|2
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|111
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|97
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|96
|5
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|84
2021 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen
Episode 2 | 450 Contenders
Episode 3 | Next Generation
Episode 4 | The Team Players
Episode 5 | The 250SX Class
Other Links
General
Indianapolis 3
Indianapolis 3 Supercross Race Center
Indianapolis 3 450SX Entry List
Indianapolis 3 250SX Entry List
Follow
Racer X
Other Info
Lucas Oil Stadium
500 S Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Practice & Qualifying — 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
Main Event — 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST
Tickets
Get tickets to the Indianapolis 3 Supercross.
Track Map
Animated track map
Race Day Schedule
Indianapolis 3 Supercross Race Day Schedule
Saturday, February 6, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Indianapolis, Indiana.