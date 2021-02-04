Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Jo Shimoda
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 1
Sat Feb 13
Read Now: Supercross Residencies, Gary Jones, MX Brand History & More!

February 4, 2021 2:00pm

The April issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon.

Inside the April issue of Racer X magazine

Extended residencies became a must during coronavirus lockdown, but do they have a future in Monster Energy Supercross? GasGas is the latest new brand to enter AMA competition—and it was quite an entry. While it may be headed by a former Baltimore police officer, SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki keeps things loose and fun in the pits. And Gary Jones talks about hishistoric career as America’s first motocross champion.

These features and much more in the April issue of Racer X.

Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen started the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season strong and steady. Could this be his year?
The April 2021 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Supercross Central

Supercross in residency is the story of 2021. Will it stay that way in the future?

Brand Exchange

When GasGas rolled up on the starting line at the opening round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, it became the latest in a long list of motorcycle brands to participate on the AMA circuit.

The Life and Times of Gary Jones

Original American motocross hero Gary Jones takes a “Ride To Rumination” with Rick Doughty.

Moto Outliers

Eccentrics, oddballs, even a band of moto misfits—call them what you will, but Jason Butschky’s cast of SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki-backed comedic characters are making quite an impression in pro motocross.

April 2021 Issue Now Available
