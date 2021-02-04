For this build, we didn’t want to get too crazy with the engine, instead focusing our energy on a bike that can get off the starting gate against 450s yet be comfortable enough to push hard at the end of a moto.



Build: Jay Clark

Photos/Video: Simon Cudby

Words: Kris Keefer

Parts List:

FMF Racing

Full Ti Megabomb with RCT 4.1 Muffler

www.fmfracing.com

Vertex Pistons

Standard Bore and Standard Compression Piston Kit (rings, DLC pin, clips)

www.vertexpistons.com

Twisted Development

Vortex ECU Map, High Flow Air Boot, Two-Stroke Air Filter Cage

www.td-racing.com

Supersprox

Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120

www.supersproxusa.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Clutch Plates and Outer Cover

www.hinsonracing.com

Vortex

Fuel and Ignition Control, ECU

www.td-racing.com

Factory Connection

KYB Conversion Kit from Technical Touch Racing, Suspension Re-Valve and Setup, Linkage Set, Rocker and Pull Rod Setup

www.factoryconnection.com

Galfer USA

Oversized Rotor, Adaptor Bracket, Rotor Rear

www.galferusa.com

Dunlop

MX3S Front, MX33 Rear

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Works Connection

Pro Launch Holeshot Device, Brake Caps, Works Stand II, Brake Rotating Bar Mount, Engine Plugs, Steering Stem Nut, Axle Blocks

www.worksconnection.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-printed Number Plate Backgrounds, Graphic Guards (protects side panel graphics)

www.decalmx.com

UFO Plastic

Full Plastic Kit, Mud Flap, Frame Guards

www.ufoplasticusa.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

Fasst Company

Rear Brake Return Spring

www.fasstco.com

ICW

Radiator Straightening and Bracing

www.icwbikestands.com

P3 Carbon

Skid Plate

www.p3carbon.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

www.scar-racing.com

ODI

MX V2 Lock On Grips, Handlebars

odigrips.com

VP Racing Fuels

T4 Fuel (runs on pump fuel as well)

www.vpracingfuels.com