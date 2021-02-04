Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2020 KTM 350 SX-F Garage Build

February 4, 2021 2:00pm | by: &

For this build, we didn’t want to get too crazy with the engine, instead focusing our energy on a bike that can get off the starting gate against 450s yet be comfortable enough to push hard at the end of a moto.

Build: Jay Clark

Photos/Video: Simon Cudby

Words: Kris Keefer

Parts List:

FMF Racing

Full Ti Megabomb with RCT 4.1 Muffler

www.fmfracing.com

 

Vertex Pistons 

Standard Bore and Standard Compression Piston Kit (rings, DLC pin, clips)

www.vertexpistons.com

 

Twisted Development

Vortex ECU Map, High Flow Air Boot, Two-Stroke Air Filter Cage 

www.td-racing.com  

 

Supersprox

Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120

www.supersproxusa.com

 

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

 

Hinson Clutch Components 

Clutch Plates and Outer Cover

www.hinsonracing.com

 

Vortex

Fuel and Ignition Control, ECU 

www.td-racing.com  

 

Factory Connection 

KYB Conversion Kit from Technical Touch Racing, Suspension Re-Valve and Setup, Linkage Set, Rocker and Pull Rod Setup 

www.factoryconnection.com

 

Galfer USA

Oversized Rotor, Adaptor Bracket, Rotor Rear

www.galferusa.com

 

Dunlop

MX3S Front, MX33 Rear

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

 

Works Connection

Pro Launch Holeshot Device, Brake Caps, Works Stand II, Brake Rotating Bar Mount, Engine Plugs, Steering Stem Nut, Axle Blocks 

www.worksconnection.com

 

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-printed Number Plate Backgrounds, Graphic Guards (protects side panel graphics)

www.decalmx.com 

 

UFO Plastic

Full Plastic Kit, Mud Flap, Frame Guards

www.ufoplasticusa.com

 

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

 

Fasst Company

Rear Brake Return Spring

www.fasstco.com

 

ICW

Radiator Straightening and Bracing

www.icwbikestands.com

 

P3 Carbon  

Skid Plate

www.p3carbon.com

 

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

www.scar-racing.com

 

ODI 

MX V2 Lock On Grips, Handlebars

odigrips.com

 

VP Racing Fuels

T4 Fuel (runs on pump fuel as well)

www.vpracingfuels.com   

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

