Racer X Films: 2020 KTM 350 SX-F Garage Build
For this build, we didn’t want to get too crazy with the engine, instead focusing our energy on a bike that can get off the starting gate against 450s yet be comfortable enough to push hard at the end of a moto.
Build: Jay Clark
Photos/Video: Simon Cudby
Words: Kris Keefer
Parts List:
FMF Racing
Full Ti Megabomb with RCT 4.1 Muffler
Vertex Pistons
Standard Bore and Standard Compression Piston Kit (rings, DLC pin, clips)
Twisted Development
Vortex ECU Map, High Flow Air Boot, Two-Stroke Air Filter Cage
Supersprox
Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
Hinson Clutch Components
Clutch Plates and Outer Cover
Vortex
Fuel and Ignition Control, ECU
Factory Connection
KYB Conversion Kit from Technical Touch Racing, Suspension Re-Valve and Setup, Linkage Set, Rocker and Pull Rod Setup
Galfer USA
Oversized Rotor, Adaptor Bracket, Rotor Rear
Dunlop
MX3S Front, MX33 Rear
Works Connection
Pro Launch Holeshot Device, Brake Caps, Works Stand II, Brake Rotating Bar Mount, Engine Plugs, Steering Stem Nut, Axle Blocks
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-printed Number Plate Backgrounds, Graphic Guards (protects side panel graphics)
UFO Plastic
Full Plastic Kit, Mud Flap, Frame Guards
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
Fasst Company
Rear Brake Return Spring
ICW
Radiator Straightening and Bracing
P3 Carbon
Skid Plate
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
ODI
MX V2 Lock On Grips, Handlebars
VP Racing Fuels
T4 Fuel (runs on pump fuel as well)
2020KTM350SXF-Nov_2020-Cudby-001 Simon Cudby 2020KTM350SXF-Nov_2020-Cudby-003 Simon Cudby 2020KTM350SXF-Nov_2020-Cudby-004 Simon Cudby 2020KTM350SXF-Nov_2020-Cudby-005 Simon Cudby 2020KTM350SXF-Nov_2020-Cudby-010 Simon Cudby 2020KTM350SXF-Nov_2020-Cudby-012 Simon Cudby 2020KTM350SXF-Nov_2020-Cudby-018 Simon Cudby 2020KTM350SXF-Nov_2020-Cudby-019 Simon Cudby 2020KTM350SXF-Nov_2020-Cudby-022 Simon Cudby 2020KTM350SXF-Nov_2020-Cudby-030 Simon Cudby 2020KTM350SXF-Nov_2020-Cudby-032 Simon Cudby 2020KTM350SXF-Nov_2020-Cudby-034 Simon Cudby 2020KTM350SXF-Nov_2020-Cudby-043 Simon Cudby 2020KTM350SXF-Nov_2020-Cudby-045 Simon Cudby
ABOUT DECAL WORKS
Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.