The gate is set to drop on round six of the 2021 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Saturday night. Check out this report for a list of who’s dealing with injury.

450SX

Jason Anderson – FINGER | TBD

Comment: Anderson dislocated his finger during qualifying at Indy 2 and missed the night show. The team is waiting on the results of an MRI to determine his status for Saturday.

Max Anstie – BACK | OUT

Comment: Anstie suffered a back injury before the season. He’s slated to race his first race of the year in Orlando.

Fredrik Noren – HEAD | IN

Comment: Noren has had quite a few get-offs this season and is pretty banged up. After hitting his head during qualifying at Indy 2, he pulled out for the night. He’ll be back for Indy 3.

Shane McElrath – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: McElrath will return to racing in Orlando after injuring his shoulder before the season.

Henry Miller – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Miller sustained a wrist injury last summer that’s kept him from lining up since. He’ll return to racing in Orlando.

Austin Politelli – HEAD | OUT

Comment: Politelli crashed during practice at Indy 2 and took a hit to the head. He’ll sit Indy 3 out but will return in Orlando.