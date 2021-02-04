Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Jo Shimoda
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Supercross
Orlando 1
Sat Feb 13
Exhaust Podcast: New Attitude

Exhaust Podcast New Attitude

February 4, 2021 5:00pm
by:

Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, and the lead pack of 2021 have taken a new lease on racing, enjoying the process and having fun with their crew instead of using results to determine their entire life's worth. Guess what? They ride better when they enjoy life. Roczen, in particular, has been through too many ups and downs to approach this any other way. In this Racer X Exhaust podcast, Jason Weigandt narrates through quotes from Kenny in 2021, illustrating his new approach. When Kenny was frustrated, he moved on. When Kenny won, he also moved on. You'll also hear from the new, much happier Eli Tomac, Christian Craig, Colt Nichols, and more.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

