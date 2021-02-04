With much of the 250SX East Region field being decimated with injury and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda crashing in the first turn of the Indianapolis 2 main event, that left just three factory riders to run away out front. At first, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing’ Michael Mosiman led for a while before nearly colliding with lapper Max Miller as the KTM man went down. Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Colt Nichols took over the lead and the run-in with Miller dropped Mosiman back into a battle for second place with Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig. To two battled late in the main event with Craig eventually getting the upper hand. Mosiman would hang on for his second consecutive podium.

Both riders spoke with the media following the race via Zoom.

Christian Craig | 2nd in 250SX

Racer X: Christian, you mentioned on the podium how much you miss your kids. I know everybody’s situation is different with their home life. Is that pretty hard for you to be gone for a week? I understand we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do and there’s benefits to being here, but at the same time does that weigh on you for real?

Christian Craig: Yeah, it does. I’ve never been away from them this long. They came with us to Houston, and then just with the situation it made sense for them to stay home and keep the kids in school. I’ve been trying to talk my wife into going to make a trip to go pick them up this Saturday and bring them to the race, but it’s tough. We’ve got two kids back at home with Grandma. Facetime helps a lot but it’s still not the same. Maybe we’ll bring them to Orlando and Disney after or something to make up for it.

How important is it over the next couple of rounds to turn the tables on Colt to halt his momentum? Obviously, the East Coast, I think it’s two more rounds left and then it heads into the Western series. What’s your thoughts on that? What’s the approach there?

It’s crucial, especially these next two rounds before we have a two-month break. He’s on a roll. He’s got this momentum going. All I can do is just put my best foot forward and get a better start. If I can get in front of him and position myself where I can control the race, then that’s all I got to do. Let the rest unfold. Me and Colt [Nichols] are obviously teammates. We’re not going to do anything crazy. We’re going to be fighting this to the end. It’s pretty much down to us two, kind of. There’s an outside chance with a couple other guys. Four more races so it’s going to go by quick. Just got to get a good start and put myself in a good position and then let the rest play out.