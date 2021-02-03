Watch: Mitchell Oldenburg Indianapolis 2 Situation Explained

In one of the more bizarre circumstances in recent memory, Mitchell Oldenburg was suddenly on the line for the main event at the Indianapolis 2 Supercross on Tuesday. Oldenburg's engine broke in his heat race and that caused a massive crash. He tried to line up for the LCQ but was pulled off the gate by AMA officials and never raced. As it turns out, the AMA had incorrectly believed Oldenburg to be on an illegal frame that was never sent through Technical Inspection.

When the AMA realized their mistake, their fix was to allow Oldenburg to start on the back row in the main event, but then Jett Lawrence decided not to race the main due to an injury. Then, all confusion ensued. Check out this edition of Racer X Rapid News presented by Fly Racing to figure out what exactly happened.

