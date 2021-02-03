Watch: Indianapolis 2 Highlights
The fifth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship took place on Tuesday night. Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence had two big crashes on the day (one in qualifying and one in his heat race and unfortunately he was not able to start the 250SX main event. The gate drop on the fifth round saw a first turn crash involving Jo Shimoda, John Short, Hunter Schlosser, Josh Osby, and Max Miller as it was Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing's Michael Mosiman out front who grabbed the holeshot. Then, when privateer Max Miller crashed right in front of Mosiman, the #42 checked up trying to avoid slamming into Miller. While Mosiman slowed up and lost momentum in the rhythm section getting around Miller briefly, it gave Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Colt Nichols the opening he needed as he jumped into the lead. Nichols went on to lead the last 12 laps of the race before taking his third consecutive 250SX main event win of the season, extending his points lead over his teammate Christian Craig (who finished second) to 11 points. Mosiman was able to finish in third to earn his second consecutive podium finish of the season.
You can watch highlights below.
Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Colt Nichols
|19 Laps
|0:47.389
|Muskogee, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Christian Craig
|+05.798
|0:47.545
|Hemet, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|+10.646
|0:46.948
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|+40.771
|0:49.364
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Grant Harlan
|18 Laps
|0:50.158
|Justin, TX
|Honda CRF250R
In the 450SX main event, it was another Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing RIDER grabbing the holeshot and early lead as Justin Barcia led the pack out of the first turn. Barcia quickly had Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen on him from the get-go until the #94 pulled off a clean pass on the inside of the 180-degree turn following the finish line. At that was the last anyone saw of Roczen because he checked out for the race win. Behind him, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s defending champion Eli Tomac started in ninth but was clicked off several passes and made his way into the top four behind Roczen, Barcia, and Adam Cianciarulo. Cianciarulo held off Tomac for about five laps until the #1 was able to make his way into third. Cianciarulo bobbled in the whoops which allowed Aaron Plessinger and Malcolm Stewart to pass him and eventually came home in sixth. Although not in the highlights, Cooper Webb overcame an 11th place start and got around Plessinger and AC late in the race to finish fourth.
You can watch highlights below.
Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|26 Laps
|0:46.637
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Justin Barcia
|+07.909
|0:47.342
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|+10.798
|0:47.029
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Cooper Webb
|+19.362
|0:47.858
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|+21.554
|0:47.337
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F