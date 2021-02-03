The Weege Show: The Drama and Comedy of Indy 2 Supercross

Ken Roczen's masterful performances have shown the polished, artistic side of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, but plenty of bumps and lumps in the 250SX East division also show the chaos that can engulf any form of racing. Jason Weigandt breaks it down in this edition of The Weege Show, an Indianapolis 2 Supercross review.

