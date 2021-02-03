Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 1
Sat Feb 13
Articles
Full Schedule

The Weege Show: The Drama and Comedy of Indy 2 Supercross

February 3, 2021 3:15pm | by:

Ken Roczen's masterful performances have shown the polished, artistic side of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, but plenty of bumps and lumps in the 250SX East division also show the chaos that can engulf any form of racing. Jason Weigandt breaks it down in this edition of The Weege Show, an Indianapolis 2 Supercross review.

The Weege Show review is presented by Race Tech and Race Tech Gold Valves. You want plusher suspension with better bottoming resistance? You want more traction? Go for the gold and get Gold Valves. Go to RaceTech.com to get em.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now