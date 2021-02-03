Roczen hasn’t won back-to-back races since the opening rounds of the 2017 season (that win streak ended with his vicious crash at round three of that campaign).

“I don’t know what to say, honestly,” said Roczen to NBCSN. “I haven’t gone back to back in a really long time. I had a blast out there. Luckily I could just ride my own race. That was really key with this kind of track, I had some really creative lines. I want to give it up to my wife and my son, we’ve really been having a blast, changing diapers between races. And my trainer, my brother-in-law Blake [Savage]. He’s done a phenomenal job getting me back to where I need to be. We’re working really hard to keep striving and thriving. I love my team, too. What an awesome night.”

Barcia, of Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing, wasn’t as good as Roczen on this night, but his strong start and second-place finish probably felt like a win. After winning the season opener, Barcia has gone 9-4-13. He desperately needed a podium to reset his season.

“The last round was really tough but tonight we put ourselves in a much better position,” Barcia said. “I got a good start and Kenny rode an amazing race, I tried to give him a little battle in the beginning but that’s all I had tonight. I’m glad to be back up here on the podium, we’ve been searching a little bit with setup but we’re getting there and feeling good, ready to get back to winning.”

Eli Tomac holeshot Saturday’s race and gave Roczen a run to the end, he also split fast lap times with Roczen all Tuesday in practice. But he fell while leading his heat race, which led to a bad gate pick in the main event, which might have ruined his start. From just inside the top ten, the defending Monster Energy Supercross Champion had to grind to the podium. He even caught Barcia in the latter laps, but couldn’t find a place to pass.

“I was a little bit buried early there,” said Tomac on the podium after the race. “I got to Justin and I was kinda’ stuck. We were riding the same pace, and I swear every time he made a mistake, I would make a mistake next to him and that would blow my chance of making a pass. Glad I was able to make it to the podium, just need to start a little further up next time.”