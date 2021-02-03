The second straight round inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, provided quite the show. From drama to crashes, the night had so many talking points to bench race about after the dust settled. As such, we fired off questions to long-time pro Jason Thomas again to see what JT$ thought of the Indianapolis 2 action.

A Tuff Block on the inside of a 180 captured countless riders in heats and even the 450 main. What was going on?

Catching Tuff Blox with foot pegs, brake levers (both front and rear), and tires has been a forever issue. The toughest part is that the plastic covers to these are very grippy. When contact is made, the subsequent grab is usually enough to upset the bike or rider enough to cause a crash. I have had this happen many times in my own racing career and have gotten up and kicked said Tuff Block more than once.

One story I should mention here that relates. In 2002, they used hay bales instead of the Tuff Blox we see today. Hay bales were much more easily pushed around but also didn’t offer the same impact protection as Tuff Blox. Knowing the ease in moving these, riders could push them out of the way to create a new line as the main event wore on. In the Houston main event of that season (2002), there was an elevated turn that was embanked on the stadium wall. The embankment acted as a berm and we immediately turned back down towards the floor below. As the track deteriorated, the one and only rut to turn through became rough and treacherous. The track marker designating just how high we needed to climb the wall was a hay bale. Knowing that these were mobile, I used my foot as a guide and simply pushed it out of the way, clearing a perfectly new line a foot lower on the embankment. A track worked would return every 3-4 laps and put it back into place, meaning I would have to take the main rut that lap while also once again using my foot to push the hay bale down the hill. I could then use the new line for the next few laps. It was awesome and also very borderline within the rules. At least I didn’t get a fine and a photo of Jake Weimer for my troubles. By the way, I went on to finish eighth in that 450SX main event.