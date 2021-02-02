Dungey, Villopoto, Reed, Carmichael, McGrath to battle in dirt cars

Now it's time for something completely different. MotoFite Klub has announced its latest event, MotoCar Fite Klub, which brings superstars Jeremy McGrath, Ryan Dungey, Ryan Villopoto, Chad Reed and Ricky Carmichael back to the race track, but...in race cars. Traveler's Rest Speedway in South Carolina (owned and operated by former Loretta's Champion Eddie Ray) will open its dirt oval to eight motocross stars and let them have at it in identically prepared stock cars.

Three other rider/drivers will be announced shortly. The event takes place Thursday, February 25th and we hear the track will be open to spectators. You can purchase the event to watch it on Fite TV for $19.99, however there will be a free bench racing/trash talk session on Fite the day before the race.

Reed and Carmichael are already talking about bashing into each other on Instagram, Reed writing, "I hope the #4 has a backup car..."

Here's a look at a race at Travelers Rest Speedway.