Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Supercross
Houston 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Jo Shimoda
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Supercross
Orlando 1
Sat Feb 13
Weege Show: Close Racing and Crashes

February 2, 2021 7:40am | by:
Weege Show: Close Racing and Crashes

Click bait headline! But it's actually true. Weigandt looks back on a wild night at Indy 1, but beyond the part you're thinking about. Do you know just 12 seconds stood between third and tenth at Indy 1? That bodes well for anyone trying to keep up with Roczen/Tomac/Webb trio. Maybe they can do it? Oh, and let's break down that Craig/Jett incident because the internet has to.

The Weege Show is brought to you by the Honda Talon sport side-by-side. You've got a R model with massive suspension travel and a X model designed for tight trails. You can't have a bad time driving these vehicles, so next time you want to argue about something, go drive a Talon and get your smile back!

Read Now
