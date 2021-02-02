Click bait headline! But it's actually true. Weigandt looks back on a wild night at Indy 1, but beyond the part you're thinking about. Do you know just 12 seconds stood between third and tenth at Indy 1? That bodes well for anyone trying to keep up with Roczen/Tomac/Webb trio. Maybe they can do it? Oh, and let's break down that Craig/Jett incident because the internet has to.

The Weege Show is brought to you by the Honda Talon sport side-by-side. You've got a R model with massive suspension travel and a X model designed for tight trails. You can't have a bad time driving these vehicles, so next time you want to argue about something, go drive a Talon and get your smile back!