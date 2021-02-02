Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the fifth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

MORNING REPORT

So many stories to discuss heading into tonight's rare Tuesday supercross. In the 450 class, the heavy favorites are threatening a breakaway, as Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac are now 1-2-3 in points and have won the last three races. They combined to win 15 of 17 races last year, and also hogged up the top three spots in the standings. Which one of those three is the best? That's very hard to decide at this early juncture. A question that can be answered quickly is this: Can anyone else go with them? Tonight's race could go a long way into answering that.

Zach Osborne, Dylan Ferrandis, Adam Cianciarulo and Marvin Musquin have shown speed this year, and Justin Barcia won the season opener. They've shown signs of doing it, but haven't executed like the lead trio. Tonight's track is set to get rutted and tough, and that's where riders such as Musquin and Osborne excel. If they can get off the gate well, they could change the narrative for the early season. Barcia, meanwhile, really needs a rebuild, as he was very quick at all three races in Houston but didn't look as good at the first Indy race on Saturday.

There are still plenty of other big names in the mix for the 450 class, and every race this season has offered some good racing. Heck, Eli Tomac was happy even finishing second here a few days ago, because his battle with Roczen was so fun!