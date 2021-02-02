Michelin Joins 2021 Grand National Cross Country Racing Series as Featured Sponsor

Morgantown, West Virginia—Michelin announced a multi-year feature sponsor agreement with Racer Productions Inc., producer of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship.

Michelin’s presence at GNCC races will bring a broad scope of products, including off-road motorcycle tires, bicycle tires, automobile tires and recreational vehicle tires. The MICHELIN® StarCross® 5 off-road tires and the MICHELIN® E-Wild bicycle tires will be featured at Michelin’s GNCC events.

Michelin’s tire technicians will be on site and ready to assist GNCC riders and spectators with their tire selections. Technicians will also be on hand to help with technical support, sales and installation of MICHELIN motorcycle and mountain bike tires.

“We are excited to welcome Michelin into our GNCC Racing family,” said Tim Cotter, GNCC event director. “The MICHELIN brand and lineup of products align perfectly for participants. Michelin’s line of motorcycle tires, light and heavy truck tires along with their bicycle line provide a product for everyone.”

Michelin will offer contingency for all classes and divisions of off-road racing and e-mountain bike racing, offering up to $400 for first place winners. Racers can visit the Michelin race support trailer for more details.

“Michelin looks forward to returning to GNCC after racing success with factory-level teams in the past,” said Richard Kornacki, director of two wheel at Michelin North America. “Working with GNCC racers of all levels will enable us to gain feedback for future generations of tires.”

The 2021 GNCC Series will kick off in Union, S.C., on Feb. 20-21 with the 24 Annual Big Buck GNCC.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.