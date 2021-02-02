Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Supercross
Houston 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Jo Shimoda
Live Now
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
450SX Combined Qualifying
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX East Combined Qualifying
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 1
Sat Feb 13
Jason Anderson Out for Indianapolis 2 Supercross with Dislocated Finger

February 2, 2021 5:55pm
Jason Anderson Out for Indianapolis 2 Supercross with Dislocated Finger

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Jason Anderson announced this afternoon that he will miss tonight's Indianapolis 2 Supercross due to a dislocated finger sustained in the first timed qualifying session. The 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross champion was coming into the fifth round of the series in 12th place in the points standings following a frustrating first stretch of 2021.

Anderson tried to ride for the second qualifying session but ultimately pulled off the track and rode back to the pits with his mechanic. No timetable has been determined on whether this will keep Anderson sidelined for the foreseeable future, so keep up to date here at Racer X for any new information from this developing story.

Read Anderson's full post below:

The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now