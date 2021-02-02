Jason Anderson Out for Indianapolis 2 Supercross with Dislocated Finger

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Jason Anderson announced this afternoon that he will miss tonight's Indianapolis 2 Supercross due to a dislocated finger sustained in the first timed qualifying session. The 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross champion was coming into the fifth round of the series in 12th place in the points standings following a frustrating first stretch of 2021.

Anderson tried to ride for the second qualifying session but ultimately pulled off the track and rode back to the pits with his mechanic. No timetable has been determined on whether this will keep Anderson sidelined for the foreseeable future, so keep up to date here at Racer X for any new information from this developing story.

Read Anderson's full post below: