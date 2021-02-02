Akrapovic Gets Down in the Dirt with the Honda CRF450R/RX

Akrapovic has launched a totally new and revolutionary Evolution Line (Titanium)* exhaust system for the Honda CRF450R/RX, featuring an innovative design to stand up to the demands of off-road racing.

This tailor-made exhaust fits the limited space available within the body of the motorcycle. It has been developed through intensive design and research by the skilled Akrapovic engineers to produce a system that combines performance and durability for extreme conditions and the rigors of racing with the aesthetics of a perfectly finished product.

Constructed from lightweight high-grade titanium, the all-new Evolution Line (Titanium) exhaust system has a new profiled surface that adds strength and durability to the muffler. This new surface has been produced to disrupt the sound patterns and add to the dampening effect to bring the noise output within the strict FIM levels while also delivering a deep, full sound that embraces the balanced pulse of the single-cylinder engine. This revolutionary design – although challenging to achieve – has been realized through Akrapovic’s knowledge and technology accumulated through 30 years of experience as the world’s leading performance exhaust specialists. Akrapovic has created a muffler that is the largest possible for the space available. This allows increased sound silencing, which mitigates the impact on the natural environment – where the exhaust will be used – due to the reduced volume from the system. The larger muffler also facilitates improved flow for the exhaust gases to make their way from the combustion chamber with as few restrictions as possible, increasing operational performance. The added strength created by the design also aids resilience for the harsh environments of Motocross and Enduro tracks, where vibrations, high peak temperatures, stones, sand, mud, and crashes can impact the overall look and performance of the exhaust and ultimately the machine. With comprehensive testing and development on off-road tracks, the system has been fully evaluated against the situations it will be exposed to.