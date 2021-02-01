Turning around in just two days, round five of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is here! We are still in Indy and it’s still cold but the racing couldn’t be hotter (insert radio voice). The track will be very similar in lane layout but the jumps have been significantly changed. The dirt should be a little firmer and we will see its integrity improve again into next Saturday’s round six. The one other aspect of that is that many riders complained of the texture being slippery on top. We saw many riders lose traction and hit the ground, proving that theory to be true. This is a rare dynamic to have a slippery crust but also a very soft base.

Dirty Little Secrets

The starting gates have actually been moved to the other side of the stadium compared to Saturdays' race. That's a change, but a lot of the other parts of the track remain in the same location, like the bridge and the finish line jump.

The start goes the length of the stadium for round two and features the long arcing left hand variation that I prefer. It is a flat corner that could be tricky if riders run it in too deep, though, so watch for riders to slide across concrete at some point.

The first rhythm is fairly similar to the first Indy round with a triple-onto-tabletop being the ideal first option. Riders would then want to step off the tabletop and set up for another triple-onto-tabletop and off. They would then be able to single across the inside of the next corner. Keep in mind, this line will be very difficult to maintain as the track deteriorates so riders will need a solid backup plan for late in the race.

An easy double sends riders across the mechanics’ area and towards the finish line jump. These 90-degree corners are brutal for passing but we did see some aggressiveness here by Christian Craig, Justin Barcia, and others. Lack of passing opportunity forces desperation.