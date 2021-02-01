Right. I thought it was the main event, but then I looked at your results and you got ninth. So good job!

Thank you. It was obviously a bummer. I feel like I was in a good position. I’ve been just a little tick off obviously the factory guys. I think [Mitchell] Oldenburg is just that next step from me. So, I was right behind him and I was just really looking forward to latching onto his pace and just try to get a little bit better and get closer to those factory guys. Just got a little bit cross-rutted in that rhythm, landed right on the Tuff Block and it just kicked my bike out. I crashed, which obviously got out of the crash super good. I’m thankful about that. Just a little bit bummed, but it’s all good. We’re moving on healthy. We’ll go into Tuesday and do it again.

I’m looking at the lap chart. You were 19th on lap five, so I thought it was earlier than that. Nice comeback for you. Like you said, you’re stuck in this no-man’s land right now, huh?

Yeah, which has been a bummer because I’m getting seventh, ninth, whatever, but let’s be realistic. It’s a little thin. There’s the factory guys that are going super-fast, and then I’ve just been a little tick off of them and then there’s people behind me. So, it’s like I am in this weird spot. Just trying to work each weekend at getting closer to those guys. I think if I can get a little closer, all it is, is latching on. I think it’s as simple as that.

How brutal was the track tonight? It looked gnarly. They did their best before the mains and stuff, but not a lot of fun.

I was kind of stressing because I didn’t know how much of a prep they were going to be able to do. They ended up doing pretty much a full prep. The big double, that was so gnarly. I actually to put in perspective, if everyone can go back and watch the third 450B qualifier, the third practice, it was literally survival. It was typical Indy. Gets rutted, gets gnarly. That double was absolutely massive. I think that it showed. Kenny [Roczen] jumped off the track. [Dylan] Ferrandis jumped off the track.