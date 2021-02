How long was that? How big do you think that was?

I would say it’s 75 feet. It’s definitely bigger than a normal supercross triple. The jump is the jump. It’s big, but they built the track so good. It was super flowy, but the ruts were so gnarly that just brought obviously another big factor into it.

We’re four rounds down. Overall, how’s your bike? How’s the team?

Everything’s good. I love my bike. I love working with everyone at the team, obviously. Unfortunately, JGR shut down, but we got quite a few of those guys. So, Mitchell Key, Dean Baker. It’s been really good to work with them. They’ve brought a lot of knowledge on board and experience. For a guy like me, I’ve been at this for a little bit of time, but they’ve been at it for… Dean’s history goes so deep. So, he can just help me with a lot of things. I’ve really enjoyed it. I thought the transition was going to be a lot harder going from Club [ClubMX Team] to this, but it’s been great. I’m still at Club [training]. I think that’s been good for me too, to kind of have the separation. I go there and train, and I think I was a little too involved over there. The relationship is still great, which I’m happy about. I think everything went as smoothly as it possibly could. So, all in all, it’s good.

Do you think Phil [Nicoletti] will be happy with this ride from 19th to top ten?

Actually no. I think what Phil expects is what I expect. I want to be up there battling with those factory guys. I understand a guy like [Christian] Craig or [Colt] Nichols, or even [Jett] Lawrence, they’re going so fast. I’ve got to keep things in perspective. It’s a little bit out of my ballpark. I want to keep things in perspective. I just want to latch onto a guy like [Jo] Shimoda or [Michael] Mosiman—not that those guys aren’t going extremely fast, but it’s more attainable for me. So, I feel like [Mitchell] Oldenburg and I are right on the bubble, the first non-factory guys. I obviously want to be beating him and just getting better each weekend. I think that will be super important for me and try to get in the mix.

For me, I think you rode really well because you went off the track and I’m like, he’s got a lot of work to do. Then you got ninth, so good job tonight.

Thank you very much.