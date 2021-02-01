We’re also four rounds in and Roczen (86 points) leads the standings over Cooper Webb (80 points) with Tomac (77 points) in third. And those three, plus fifth-place Justin Barcia, have won all the races and we’re going to, in my opinion, see these guys start to pull away and win the majority of the races. I think AC can win a race, and maybe Zach Osborne and Marvin Musquin can get into the mix, but if none of those three won and we saw a Webb, Tomac, and Roczen sweep of the last 13 of these things, I wouldn’t be shocked. Parity is always promised in SX, rarely does it work out that way!

So, I talked to a bunch of dudes after the race to get their takes on things and I thought I’d go through those interviews and tell you what they said, but then also tell you what they REALLY meant.

What he said: “I knew how comfortable I was and I just kind of made the decision like, ‘I’m going to have to do my best doing this line.’ That’s just what I was comfortable with. Maybe that’s just me growing up a little bit.”

And: “So sometimes you’ve got to choose your battles, or I could have ended up on the concrete and gotten 14th.”

What he meant: “I’m really tired of hitting the ground and I want to actually make it through all the races so no more sending it.”

What he said: “So I was glad to be up there battling and certainly tried my ass off. It didn’t work out, but I can’t worry about it too much. I was happy with my effort. Just got to execute. We’ll do it eventually.”

What he meant: “Oh my God do I want to win one of these really soon.”