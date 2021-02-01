Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the fifth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and give us their lock of the week for the Indianapolis 2 Supercross.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Indianapolis 1 preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Indianapolis 1 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Devin Simonson (14th in the main event) | 52 points

Hunter Schlosser (16th in the main event) | 52 points

450SX Class

Joey Savatgy (8th in the main event) | 42 points

