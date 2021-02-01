The gate is set to drop on the fifth round of the 2021 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Tuesday night. Check out this report for a list of who will miss the action due to injury.
450SX
Max Anstie – BACK | OUT
Comment: Anstie hasn’t raced in 2021 due to a back injury sustained shortly before the season opener. He’s back on the bike and there’s a chance he’ll be able to race Indy 3, depending on how he feels. If that doesn’t happen, expect him to line up in Orlando.
Vince Friese – BANGED UP | IN
Comment: Friese unfortunately found himself landing off the track after becoming separated from his motorcycle in midair over a tricky double. He’s in for Indy 2.
Shane McElrath – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: McElrath is set to return in Orlando after injuring his shoulder before the season.
Henry Miller – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Miller plans on getting back to racing following a wrist injury sustained during last year’s season of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Alex Ray – WRIST | IN
Comment: Ray crashed hard in his heat race when he landed on Vince Friese’s bike. He’s banged up and has a sore wrist, but will race on Tuesday night.
Chase Sexton – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Sexton is aiming to return to racing at Indy 3 after taking a hard digger and badly straining his shoulder at Houston 2.
Dean Wilson – FOOT | OUT
Comment: Wilson hit neutral on a jump while practicing last week and broke his big toe. He tried to give it a go on Saturday night but it just didn’t work out. At time of posting we didn’t have a word on a possible return date, but he’s out for Tuesday.
250SX EAST REGION
Austin Forkner – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Forkner sustained a broken collarbone when he crashed in practice at Houston 2. He’s since had it plated and is on the mend. He’s out his week, but depending on his pain tolerance, there’s a chance he might be able to race in Orlando.
RJ Hampshire – HAND, WRIST | OUT
Comment: Hampshire crashed during practice at Houston 3 and sustained a dislocated right wrist, a chipped left ulna (forearm) bone, and a fractured metacarpal in his left hand. An exact return date is yet to be decided, but he’s out for Indy 2.
Jess Pettis – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Pettis is out for the season following a knee injury sustained at Houston 1.
Max Vohland –HIP |OUT
Comment: Vohland crashed in the whoops during qualifying at Indy 1 and sustained a dislocated hip. His dad, Tallon, told us Max is “doing really well,” and they’ll discuss a return date with the team to determine what’s best for Vohland’s future. But for now, he’s out.
Dylan WoodCOCK – BACK | OUT
Comment: Woodcock was taken out of the stadium on the Alpinestars Medical Mule after sustaining injury at Houston 3. He would later find himself in the hospital and ended up in the hospital with a broken back and numbness in his legs. He’s back walking, but is out for the season.
250SX WEST REGION
First 250SX West Region race: Orlando 2 Supercross on February 20 in Orlando, Florida.
Pierce Brown – KNEE
Comment: Brown is back riding after hurting his knee last summer. He’s aiming to be ready for the beginning of the 250SX West Region.
Justin Cooper – FOOT
Comment: Cooper crashed while practicing and suffered a broken bone in his foot. He expects to be ready for the first round of the 250SX Rest Region.
Derek Drake – FEMUR
Comment: Drake will miss supercross due to a compound femur break suffered while preparing for the season.
Mitchell Falk – LEG
Comment: Falk is out for the season after breaking his femur while practicing.
Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE
Comment: A broken tibia/fibula and talus in Gonzales’ ankle will keep him out of supercross in 2021.
Enzo Lopes – SHOULDER, WRIST
Comment: Lopes dislocated his shoulder and hurt his wrist during qualifying at Houston 1. Since he didn’t line up to race he’s still eligible for the 250SX West Region, where he’s since been moved by Phoenix Racing Honda. He’s had two screws inserted and the team hopes he’ll be ready to race for the first 250SX West race in Orlando.
Justin Thompson – KNEE
Comment: Thompson tore his ACL and Meniscus and will miss the entire season of Monster Energy Supercross.