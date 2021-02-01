How have these Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday races been, especially with the few injuries that you’ve picked up?

I think this week’s Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday will be a little bit more enjoyable than the first one just because kind of building blocks. I marked off some things on my checklist that I’ve wanted to do as far as from the foundation standpoint. I think my starts are better, which is huge. I think I need to keep focused on that and make sure that I keep executing and putting myself in good spots. I think that’s what I did so well my rookie year, getting good starts. I wasn’t able to do that the first three rounds. So as far as how do I feel about it now? I’m pretty excited that we get to go racing again Tuesday. I’m sure a few guys are that made some mistakes early in the race. That is the nice part about racing this often, three times a week. If you had a bad night or a night that went okay but could have gone a lot better, you have a chance to turn it around and do it again in three days. So, I’m excited.

Coming into this year, I wonder how much motivation you’re using as redemption. During silly season maybe getting passed over, and your adversity the last few years. Do you use that as motivation?

I don’t really like the word redemption, mainly just because it’s a lot of hostility built up in that. There was a time and a place in my career where I felt like I always had a chip on my shoulder and I just wanted to prove things to people out of spite, and I’m not really like that anymore. I think obviously getting older and learning and being through a lot of ups and downs, the motivation is just from myself. I want to do well, regardless of who passes over me or who doesn’t think I can do well. That doesn’t really sway what I do during the week. My main goal is still to perform to the best of my ability and try to put myself in good spots. So, people passing over me or maybe not getting the rides that I felt like I deserve, of course it sucks. It would be nice to have a guaranteed ride for multiple years and to be on the same bike for multiple years, and to not start each year on a new bike that you’ve never been on. I could sit here and cry about it but at the end of the day there’s a lot of people that would kill to be in the position I’m in and to have a ride. At the end of the day, if I want more, if I want people not to pass over me or whatever, then that’s completely up to me. I need to perform better, and I need to prove myself to be a front runner. Last night, like I said, was a step in the right direction for about fifteen minutes or so. We ran top five. So, I think it was a step in the right direction, but as far as motivation and everything, I’ve got a little one at home and I’ve got a family and they’ve got mouths that need to be fed. My motivation just comes from myself.