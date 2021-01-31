The fourth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship was also the first of three straight rounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. Saturday night's action in Lucas Oil Stadium kicked off yet another week of three races in seven days as the series pushes on.

The 250SX main event saw Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing's Colt Nichols jump out front early and high-tail it away from the field. His teammate Christian Craig was right on him for a while before fading back into a battle for the podium positions. Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence crashed early and made a remarkable recovery to challenge Craig on the final lap. The two collided with two turns to go resulting in both of them going down. That allowed Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing's Michael Mosiman and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Jo Shimoda to sneak by for the podium places. Nichols snagged his second win of the season and now holds sole possession of the points lead.

You can watch highlights below.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.