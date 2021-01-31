Watch: Indianapolis 1 Highlights
The fourth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship was also the first of three straight rounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. Saturday night's action in Lucas Oil Stadium kicked off yet another week of three races in seven days as the series pushes on.
The 250SX main event saw Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing's Colt Nichols jump out front early and high-tail it away from the field. His teammate Christian Craig was right on him for a while before fading back into a battle for the podium positions. Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence crashed early and made a remarkable recovery to challenge Craig on the final lap. The two collided with two turns to go resulting in both of them going down. That allowed Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing's Michael Mosiman and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Jo Shimoda to sneak by for the podium places. Nichols snagged his second win of the season and now holds sole possession of the points lead.
You can watch highlights below.
Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.
The 450SX class saw a terrific battle at the front between Monster Energy Kawasaki teammates Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo, and Honda HRC's Ken Roczen. Tomac initially led before falling and picking himself up in third. Cianciarulo then led much of the first half of the race before Roczen and Tomac were both able to get by on the same lap. Roczen opened up a comfortable lead before jumping off the track and handing the lead over to Tomac. The duo battles to the flag with Roczen eventually sneaking back by for his first victory of 2021. Cooper Webb snuck around Cianciarulo late in the race to nab the final podium spot.
You can watch highlights below.
Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.