Can you talk a little bit about your preparation from Houston to Indianapolis? Did you have any riding on the bike between Houston and Indianapolis? What do you envision for this week for riding and for preparation for the next few races? Will you have access to tracks, or at your level do you not need that access for track practice? You might have the preparation coming into the series.

Going to be hard practicing in six inches of snow. I don't think there will be anything going on here, per se. Between Houston and here, it wasn’t really that much time either. I left Wednesday night. Just kind of feel-good days and just kind of stay good and fresh on the bike. Racing three times a week is a lot of stress on the body as well. But I do enjoy getting the three rounds, if you want to say out of the way, and have three rounds in one week. It’s kind of nice because we’re already past round four in just a little amount of days.

We see you guys [Roczen and Tomac] race all of the time, and the big emotion and the big thing that gets debated about being a professional racer is how gnarly it is and how intense you guys are. But you guys don’t do this unless it’s fun, so how fun is it to be in a battle for a position like you guys were tonight, with two of the best riders in the world, your training partner and one guy that’s been your archrival for so long?

While we’re racing, you don’t have that much to think about. For example, when I was sitting out for outdoors, as much as I needed that break, but we’re used to it and done it our whole life. There’s just something about competing. We’ve done it 80 percent of our lives. Of course, it’s the fun, otherwise I wouldn’t do it. Especially now having family, it makes that whole thing even better. Honestly, I’ve just figured out a way again to just enjoy the process of trying to be my best and trying to win and doing all the stuff. There’s something about it that makes us keep coming back. At least for me, it kind of felt like a little bit of a new beginning. Of course, there’s anxiety, if you want to call it that, but that’s the nature of competing. That’s I feel like why we do it, with the adrenaline and getting antsy and things like that. I love that feeling. Now we’re doing it as a family which makes that even sweeter.

Just going off what you were just talking about. Your first win as a dad. How was that when you saw your little fellow there at the end of the race and all that emotion with him being right there? Run us through your emotion with that.

It was the greatest thing ever. Obviously lately, even on the couple of second places, my wife wasn’t able, and my son weren’t able to come down there, but seeing them there as soon as I went down there, he’s just such a smiley bugger in general but as soon as I was looking at him and he was just smiling and laughing the whole time, it’s the best feeling ever. It really is. Hard to explain to somebody that doesn’t have a kid. It just gets better and better every single day, I feel like. Now that this was in our bag, was just a huge relief. I don’t even know what to say about it. It just makes my heart smile. Even in-between all the practices and the races and whatnot, we’re up in the semi here and just playing around, changing diapers in-between the practices. It kind of eases everything up a little bit.