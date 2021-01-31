Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Supercross
Houston 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Jo Shimoda
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 1
Sat Feb 13
Max Vohland Suffers Dislocated Hip at Indianapolis Supercross

Max Vohland Suffers Dislocated Hip at Indianapolis Supercross

Red Bull KTM rookie Max Vohland suffered a dislocated hip during his qualifying crash at the Indianapolis 1 Supercross, the team announced. The 17-year-old California native crashed heavily in the whoops section and was immediately attended to by the Alpinestars Medical Team. The session was red flagged for 10 minutes before resuming as Vohland was carted off the track.

KTM Factory Racing announced the injury later in the evening after racing had concluded. His status moving forward is unknown at this time. Here is the official word from the team:

"Team rider Maximus Vohland was unable to line up for Saturday’s night program after suffering a practice crash earlier in the day. The rookie secured a strong seventh-place qualifying position in the 250SX East division before getting transported to the local hospital where doctors confirmed that he has sustained a dislocated hip. Fortunately for Vohland, the X-Ray showed no bone damage and doctors were able to perform a “closed reduction” to put his hip back in place, allowing him to be released from hospital on Saturday evening."

Vohland took to his social media earlier today to let everyone know how he's doing:

