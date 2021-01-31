For the second round in a row, Colt Nichols stood atop the podium in the 250SX East Region Championship with his third career victory at the Indianapolis 1 Supercross. With a dominant holeshot-to-checkered flag win, Nichols now opens up a nice little points lead in the standings as the only two-time winner on the season. Though he’s in a great spot, Nichols remains reserved and focused on what still lies ahead.

After the victory, Nichols spoke with the media via Zoom.

Racer X: Colt, did you have any idea what was going on behind you the last lap? I’m sure you heard the crowd and I know you know now, but in that moment on your last lap when you’re focused on your victory, did you have any idea what was going on behind you with Christian [Craig] and Jett [Lawrence] and the battle that was a few seconds back?

Colt Nichols: Yeah, a little bit. I was able to kind of keep tabs on those guys. I kind of knew where everyone was. I was trying to manage the race from the front. I kind of knew that Jett was coming. I could see him closing on Christian just a little bit at a time. I was able to just kind of sit back and watch at times when I could. Then I heard the crowd go really crazy I think as I was going over the finish. Unfortunately, they weren’t cheering for me. It was some drama behind me, but that was wild. I haven’t really got to watch it yet, so I’ll go back and look at it. But overall, I was glad I stayed away from the drama and got a good start and was able to kind of steer clear of all that.

Wire to wire. I mentioned on the podium you’ve been in battles pretty much nonstop since the season started. How does it feel to just get out front and have the track to yourself and do your own thing?

Yeah, kind of definitely made my life much easier, that’s for sure. The gate I picked was awesome. It was good. I got off to a really great start and was able to really just do my own thing. I knew Christian was behind me. I heard the Yamaha coming into some of the turns, and that was comforting. I knew he probably wasn’t going to do anything too crazy. I was able to just break away from him a little bit the first four or five laps. So, once I got that gap, like I said, I was just kind of trying to manage the race from there. It felt good to steer clear of the drama and be out front, wire to wire.