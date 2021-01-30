Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, for the second round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
We're not in Texas anymore. It's legit cold here in Indianapolis, which luckily has a domed building with Lucas Oil Stadium. Teams have turned on the heaters and zipped up their full tent skirts. Factory motorcycles were going through extensive warm ups all morning. Inside the building, though, things are surprisingly good. Indy's dirt is usually quite wet, but it was drier than usual as it got trucked into the stadium. Feld's Mike Muye said Indy just had a dry winter compared to usual, and they got lucky. You can expect this dirt to get rutted, but not nearly as much as year's past.
The track layout is quite complicated, including a unique design through the second turn, where riders will go a different direction on lap 1. On a regular lap, turn two is a 180 bowl turn, which shoots the riders right back toward the first turn. For safety reasons, on the first lap the riders will turn only 90 degrees and shoot across the start straight to the other side of the stadium. This allows anyone who goes down in turn one a lot more time to get up before the pack crosses over
The whoops look gnarly here but will they hold up? Way too early to tell.
This series is tight! Honda HRC's Ken Roczen holds the points lead by just one over Justin Barcia and Cooper Webb. Roczen hasn't won a race yet, we've had three different race winners and eight riders in the nine available podium spots this year. Impressive stuff. Check out Ten Things to Watch for some bench-racing ammo for today's race.
The 250s, somehow, are even tighter, as both Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha teammates Christian Craig and Colt Nichols are tied atop the standings. Double red plates for the Yamaha boys, with Jett Lawrence six points back.
Austin Forkner took to Instagram to finally reveal his injury situation. Forkner crashed out of practice last Saturday in Houston and did not compete. He has a broken collarbone but it appears he could be back sooner rather than later.
RJ Hampshire is also out after a similar crash last week. He has wrist and hand injuries.
Practice has begun here in Indy. We'll be back with more.
Free Practice
Okay, this was a weird one. The confusion of which way the track goes on lap one is leading to some problems, with riders getting confused in turn two on the first lap of practice (again, they're supposed to do a 90-degree left and go across the start on lap 1, then do a 180 bowl turn on the rest of the laps).
We saw the track crew and AMA/FIM experiment with a few different variations of track direction (see the diagram we posted to see what we're talking about). At one point they stopped the 450 seeded session and tried a new route, sending riders from turn two, straight across the start straight, and under the tunnel. Then they stopped them again and went back to the old route, sending them diagonally across the start. We're not sure which route they will use for the rest of the day. For good measure, the Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki teammates bumped into each other in the 450 B practice, because Brandon Hartranft and Adam Enticknap were confused on what to do--one Suzuki rider did a 180 left and turned down into his teammate, who was doing a 90-degree turn.
Now they're reshaping the 180 bowl turn in turn 2 to make it less awkward to shoot across the start straight. Honestly, watching this all unfold has been quite surprising, because the tracks are usually set from lap one of practice. We just about never see major changes or experiments with the track on race day. This is odd to see, but, in reality, it's all happening in free practice. By the end of the night, no one will care or remember how chaotic it was in the morning. Chalk this up to the lack of track walk (riders get to come into the stadium and look at the track, but not walk it), and the need to build track layouts that can quickly get turned around for a different design in a few days (we'll be racing here again on Tuesday).
Here are lap times from free practice