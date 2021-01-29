Once again Phil Nicoletti is here to answer your questions. Do you need advice on something regarding life, love or racing? Phil has superb advice on all of these topics and many more.
He’ll also be back racing this summer in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but who really cares about that? Phil is here for you. Send your questions to phil@racerxonline.com.
Dear Phillip, hope you’re doing well in your semi-retirement here and just wanted to pick your brain and see how you felt about certain members of the media who covered you in your career. How is the media in the sport as a whole, and do you think you owe some of them some sort of percentage of your earnings because of the boost you got in popularity through them talking about you?
Sincerely yours,
Steve M
Steve!
You can’t DENY the power of the pen! It can work for you, and it can work against you. It’s done both for me, haha. It’s easy for the media to see just the result on Saturday, but when I was a struggling privateer, with some decent results here and there, a certain somebody was able to tap into my personality and help expand it. Even though it’s a bullshit radio show, it’s helped show another side of me than just what fans see on the track on Saturday. As far a percentage, 10 percent of nothing is still nothing, so suck it Steve.
Phil,
Your boy Coop [Webb] did it again with the last-lap stuff. Yeah, I know DeanO helped. Look, I’m sure you’ve been lapped plenty of times in deathcross, don’t @ me bro. So, what is it actually like to be in Dean’s situation? He says he thought it was [Dyaln] Ferrandis behind him, not [Ken] Roczen. Can you not tell which rider it is? How often do guys take a glance over their shoulder? What’s the heart rate/brain processing like on the last lap of a 450SX main? What about the blue flags? Help me understand!
Thanks, Blue Kilt
Blue Kilted,
Man, this is a touchy one haha. Yeah, I’ve been lapped a time or two! I’ll admit that, no problem, and it’s a crappy feeling! You NEVER want to be that guy. It’s also a really hard situation to be in because you are in your own race. Of course, it’s easy for people to judge and say what they would have done differently, but let’s be real, those people couldn’t roll the finish line if a million dollars were on the line. I felt bad for Dean! But, with that being said, I was always more aware the last two laps because I knew they [leaders] were near, especially with 47-second lap times. Kenny is “The Silent Assassin.” I’ve told him that to his face plenty of times before. There were multiple occasions when he passed me and scared the shit out of me. Him riding around at 5,000 RPM and 10 mph faster will spook ya’. You literally don’t hear the guy because his bike is revving so much lower than yours. But to me there is a distinct difference between a Honda rev limiter vs. a Yamaha’s, or a German screaming vs. a Frenchie.
Dear Ryno, Tweeden, DC, Ping, Phil,
Congrats on the new job!First time listener, long time caller, I figured you are the new expert and will FINALLY be able to answer the big question that has stymied the best thinkers (RJ naked) in the sport and settle the mystery that has upset many a factory team.What was in Davi Millsap's locker? Was it creatine?A Rockstar?A small Asian boy?A leafy substance left over from when it was Lechien's locker?Evidence against Hillary Clinton?
The Todd.
Todd,
I don’t have a clue what was in Davi’s locker nor do I care. He says it was an anti-inflammatory. He fought it, and it all got settled. I don’t know the outcome, so I can’t speculate on it. Matthes talked to Davi about it on his show, and you can hear it straight from him and what he had to say. Crappy situation regardless!
Main Image by James Lissimore