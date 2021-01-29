Mike Bell will be most remembered as the 1980 AMA Supercross Champion, but his career was a very rich and diverse one that took him to races all over the world. Born into a motorsports family, he didn't start racing until his was in middle school, but as soon as he did, he went all-in. Signed first by the DG Racing team and later as a Yamaha support rider, Bell built up an amazing resume of wins and accomplishments in a relatively short career of just eight professional years. With his tragic passing last weekend due to a heart attack while riding his mountain bike, we wanted to share some photos, win ads, and recollections of the successes of the incredibly kind legend, Mike Bell.

1983 Dallas

Bell's last win was an unlikely one—he topped the 1983 Dallas Supercross, despite being sick the week before. "I didn't even get out of bed until Wednesday," he told Cycle News' Karel Kramer. "Maybe a little rest helped me out." Bell was also helped out by the fact that the slick, rock-hard circuit inside the Cotton Bowl Stadium was so hard-packed that Cycle News called it the "Asphalt-O-Cross" race. But Bell was just fine with that. "The track is just like Ascot, which is where I grew up, so I have a lot of hours on this kind of dirt."

