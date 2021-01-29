The fourth round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, January 30, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the night show begging at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST on Sunday, January 31. In other words, if you want to watch the race live, make sure to sign up for Peacock Premium.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TV | Online Schedule
- Supercross
Indianapolis 1 (East)Saturday, January 30
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2021 Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|60
|2
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|59
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|59
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|54
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|51
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|70
|2
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|70
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|64
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|56
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|53
Saturday, January 30, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Indianapolis, Indiana.